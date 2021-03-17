'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 17: Abhi Angry On Pragya For Cheating On Him

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Dadi makes an effort to meet Abhi in private. The latter gets scared at first, but later, dadi informs him that she's the one whom Gayatri introduced. Later on, Abhi gels up with dadi and the duo shares warm moments. At home, Pragya looks at Abhi's photo and breaks down in tears.

Kumkum Bhagya 17 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 17 episode, Abhi asks dadi about Gayatri. Dadi tells him that she's gone home and that she'll come back in the morning. Pragya prays to God for Abhi's safety. She wants him to be safe from the clutches of Aliya's dreadful plans. The moment Abhi sleeps on dadi's lap, he recalls Aliya's face and how she has been beating him every day. At college, Parth creates a mess by circulating Prachi’s MMS. As soon as Ranbir gets to know about it, he bashes him up. Ranbir and Parth get into an ugly fight and the entire college worries about the duo. Prachi bumps into Vinay and lashes out at him for speaking in an abrupt manner.

Parth informs Ranbir that he wants everyone to know about his and Prachi’s private moments. Rhea walks in and smiles as her plan is successful. Rhea was the one who instigated Parth to create this mess to spoil Rhea's impression in college. After Ranbir explains to Prachi, the latter lashes out at him. She watches Rhea eavesdropping on their conversation and soon lies to Ranbir about the MMS. Ranbir breaks down in tears after he believes in her, unaware of the fact that Prachi has been lying all this while as Rhea has pressurised her to stay away from him.

Abhi turns the entire living room into a play area, leaving Mitali and Tanu worried. Abhi calls Mitali Mithu and irritates her. He shows them his painting. Soon, Aliya walks in and Abhi gets scared. He tries to escape from her but in vain. As soon as Aliya tries to him, Gayatri reaches in time. However, Abhi loses his cool as Gayatri has arrived late.