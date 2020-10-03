'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update October 2, 2020: Rhea Doesn't Donate Blood

In the October 2 episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir informs Pragya that the truck driver has been caught. Abhi overhears Rhea and Alia’s conversation only to find that Rhea hates Prachi. Furious Abhi scolds Rhea, but Alia handles the situation. Moreover, Abhi also sends Rhea to the hospital to donate blood to Prachi. Will Rhea save Prachi’s life?

Kumkum Bhagya written update October 2

The episode begins with Ranbir informing Pragya that they have caught the truck driver who is responsible for Prachi’s accident. He adds that they are at his friend’s place because the driver is yet unconscious. Informing her the address, Ranbir asks Pragya to reach at the place to uncover the real reason behind Prachi’s accident. Confused Pragya is unable to make the decision of leaving Prachi alone, however, Sarita motivates her and asks her to find the person who plotted the heinous accident.

Abhi overhears Rhea & Alia

On the other hand, Abhi overhears Rhea and Alia’s conversation. He sees Rhea wishing for Prachi’s death which makes his furious tremendously. Abhi enters the room and scolds Rhea as well as his sister for provoking Rhea’s wicked objective. Not only that, but Abhi also informs Meera and Mitali about the same. However, twisted Alia supports Rhea and tries to cover up her mistake.

Later, Abhi realises that he was too rude to her daughter and asks Rhea for an apology. He also asks Rhea to help him out by donating blood to Prachi as their blood matches her. But Rhea expresses that she isn’t feeling alright. In the meantime, Alia is worried thinking about the fact, what if Abhi discovers that Prachi is his daughter.

Abhi sends Rhea to the hospital

Further on, Alia tries to stall Abhi from going to the hospital for diminishing every possibility of him getting anywhere near the truth. When Rhea tells Abhi that she is feeling nauseous, he requests her to go to the hospital alone, as it an emergency. Listening to her father Rhea goes to the hospital, but doesn’t get out of her car.

She continues to sit inside listening to loud music and lies Abhi about the donation. Meanwhile, Praya leaves from the hospital to reach at the address where the truck driver is unconscious. Upon reaching, Pragya finds him tied to a chair. She tries to make him conscious to find out the real truth. Stay tuned for further updates about Kumkum Bhagya.

