'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Mugdha Chaphekar Opens Up About Donning Bridal Avatar In The Show

Actor Mugdha Chaphekar, who plays the role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya, recently opened up about her experience of donning the bridal avatar in the show. As per the report of Bollywood Life, Mugdha shared that 'being a bride is every girl's dream and being able to get into such a beautiful bridal avatar for Kumkum Bhagya feels amazing'. More so, she added that dressing up as a bride in reel or real life, is always a 'wonderful experience', as people compliment a lot.

Talking about how all the members on the set loved her bridal look, Mugdha Chaphekar remarked that she is really enjoying being in this new look. She then added that it is the first time her character Prachi is shown in a bridal avatar and she really had a great time. She especially loved all the compliments she got and felt really pretty in the outfit, Mugdha added.

Thanking her stylists, Mugdha Chaphekar asserted that she was happy that her creative team chose such an elegant look and outfit for the wedding track. Kumkum Bhagya's Prachi also revealed that there are a lot of surprises in store for the fans of the show. She promised that the forthcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya will unfold a lot of twists and turns.

Mugdha Chaphekar recently took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures in which she pulled off a stunning pink lehenga, adorned with heavy work and embroidery. She accessorised her look with loaded jewellery and a Mangtika. Sharing the pictures, Mugdha wrote, "You are the magic. #shineon #believe." Soon, her photos heaped comments from Reyhna Pandit, Ashlesha Savant, Naina Singh and many others.

Kumkum Bhagya cast

Kumkum Bhagya has been going on for about six years now and the show stars Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar in lead roles. As per the recent episodes, Preeta and Karan get decked up for the wedding reception. However, Mahira plots another trap and asks an attendee to mix some stuff in Preeta's bottle. An inebriated Preeta then feels dizzy.

