'Kumkum Bhagya's' Pooja Banerjee Reacts To Shifting Bases To Goa From Mumbai For Shoots

The spike in the number of COVID positive cases in Maharastra has led the Kumkum Bhagya team to move bases to continue shooting for Kumkum Bhagya's latest episodes. The production team of the serial has decided to move to Goa from Mumbai and continue shooting for their show there. Kumkum Bhagya actor, Pooja Banerjee revealed how she feels about moving to Goa and what she thinks about the whole situation.

Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee reacts to shooting in Goa amid pandemic

Pooja Banerjee plays the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya and mentioned that she understands the need to shift out of Mumbai to continue shoots for the serial. The actor however feels that there are a number of daily wage workers who rely solely on the entertainment industry for their bread and butter. For their sake, she feels that the show must go on.

Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee further stated that she is happy that Kumkum Bhagya's shooting shall continue by moving to Goa. The actor also said that she shall miss her husband, Sandeep. Giving details about Kumkum Bhagya's shooting in Goa, she revealed that they shall be creating a bio-bubble in Goa and shall not meet people from the outside.

“While I understand that we need to break the chain and stop the spread of the virus and I completely support the Government's decision in putting shoots, there is a sizeable set of daily wage earners who rely entirely on the entertainment industry for their livelihood and hence the show must go on. Coming to Kumkum Bhagya, I am happy that we're continuing to work by shifting base to Goa, and we shall continue to entertain our audience. I'll miss Sandeep (her husband) a lot. We will be creating a bio-bubble in Goa, which I feel will be much safer because we will not be meeting anyone else other than the people on shoot, who will be regularly tested as well. So, I believe it will actually be safer than shooting in Mumbai."

Kumkum Bhagya's cast

Kumkum Bhagya's cast includes Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. The show also features Shikha Singh, Leena Jumani and Mrunall Thakur. Pooja Banerjee portrays the role of Rhea on the show.

