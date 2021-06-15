Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee Runs In 25 Kg Lehenga For A Wedding Sequence

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV has kept fans hooked to their screens with all the intriguing plot twists. Even when the country is under lockdowns in pockets and going through COVID woes, the drama between Abhi and Tanu, is keeping fans excited about the show. One of the wedding scenes will feature Pooja Banerjee donning a 25 kg heavy lehenga and here is what the actor has to say about it.

Pooja Banerjee shares how it was to wear and run in a 25 kg lehenga on Kumkum Bhagya

In one of the upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, Banerjee’s character Rhea will be seen donning a beautiful red lehenga for her wedding with Ranbir. In a recent media interaction, the actor shared how it was not difficult for her to wear the lehenga, but it was quite exhausting to run in it. The actor also added how it could have been done with the usage of cheat shots, she wanted it to look genuine and full of excitement, which is why she opted to do it herself.

Talking about the difficulties that she went through, Pooja said, “For the wedding sequence, I had to dress up as a bride. While I was excited about wearing the designer red lehenga, getting into the dress and running in it was really tough. To be honest, the outfit was really very heavy, it was almost 25 kgs. On top of it, there was the wedding jewellery. In fact, it also took me nearly 2 to 3 hours every day to get in and out of the look”.

She further added that climbing up and down the stairs was quite troublesome, but she gave her best for the scene to come out well. Pooja says, “To climb up and down the stairs to go to the Kumkum Bhagya set and then having to run for several sequences was a task, but I wanted it to look real and hence, I gave my best. I feel all my hard work was worth it and I have to say, I felt wonderful and pretty in the bridal outfit. The whole wedding sequence was fantastic to shoot, and I can’t wait for our fans to see the twists and turns that will take place”.

Image: PR Handout

