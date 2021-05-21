Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja One Road To Recovery After 'giving Up' Due To Multiple Fractures

Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Rhea Mehra in the ongoing show, shared a video and revealed how she had lost hopes due to some injuries. Pooja mentioned that she had given up hope after having multiple fractures and injury. She wondered if she’ll “ever get back to normalcy”. However, she indulged in a lot of indoor meditation and yoga to work on her physique. Banerjee showed how she indulges in several exercising sessions to help her muscles get better. She added, “This is me becoming the better version of myself each day.” As soon as Pooja Banerjee's Instagram post was up on the internet, her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya wrote, “So good.” While some fans called her a “Strong girl”, many also lauded her dedication.

Pooja reveals she had given up hope after multiple fractures and injury

Pooja Banerjee has been shooting in Goa for the upcoming Kumkum Bhagya episodes. On April 22, her co-star Mugdha Chaphekar had shared a video in which she, Krishna Kaul, Pooja Banerjee and Zeeshan Khan were dancing on the beach. They grooved to the beats of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's hit song, Pyaar Ki Kasthi Mein. All the stars sported casual beachy outfits and complimented their looks with flashy sunglasses. In no time, the video had gone viral on the image-sharing platform.

Pooja Banerjee had earlier revealed how she feels about moving to Goa and what she thinks about the whole situation. The actor had said that she feels that there are a number of daily wage workers who rely solely on the entertainment industry for their bread and butter. For their sake, she feels that the show must go on. Pooja had continued that she shall miss her husband, Sandeep.

Kumkum Bhagya latest update

According to the recent episode, Pragya fakes it in front of the family as she goes to confront Tanu. She overhears Tanu's conversation with Pradeep. She is all set to prove Tanu wrong in court to save her husband's reputation. Meanwhile, Rhea asks Prachi to stay away from Ranbir.

