'Kumkum Bhagya's' Reyhna Pandit Treats Herself With A Luxurious Gift; See Pics

KumKum Bhagya fame Reyhna Pandit has now treated herself to a brand new luxurious car. The actor who became a household name for portraying the role of antagonist Alia Khanna in Kumkum Bhagya has purchased a Mini Cooper for herself. Ever since the addition of this luxurious item in her kitty, friends of the star have showered love for Reyhna by flooding her social media feed with congratulatory wishes.

Reyhna Pandit’s brand new car

Reyhna, who is currently on cloud 9, shared a slew of stunning photographs of her expensive purchase on her Instagram profile. In the pictures shared by the star, Reyhna can be seen posing with her steel grey car donning an orange ensemble. The actor’s close buddies, Nia Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Amrin Chakkiwala amongst many others, re-posted her Instagram story to celebrate the special occasion with their dearest friend. Rehyna’s Instagram profile is filled with umpteen congratulatory wishes, here’s taking a quick look at it:

Friend Shalin Bhanot, on Tuesday, shared an endearing video of Rehyna’s close circle, rejoicing on the special occasion. The entire clan is ‘super proud’ of the star. While sharing the video, Shalin wrote, “One more killer entry in the Clan. @iam_reyhna got a new Carrrr... Beauty Got a Beauty ;) Congratulations Reyhna..I am so proud of you”. Check out the post shared below:

About Reyhna’s Pandit’s Mini Cooper

According to Car Dekho, Mini Cooper’s price starts at 35.10 lakh for the most inexpensive model in its line-up. The most expensive car in Mini’s line-up is the Cooper Convertible which is priced at Rs 44.90 lakh for its top variant. In totality, Mini currently has 3 models on sale in India including the Mini Cooper Countryman, Mini Cooper Convertible and Mini Cooper 3 DOOR. The MINI brand began in 1969 and continued its production with the Rover Group, formerly BL, until 2000. BMW purchased MINI in 1996 and spent the time in between developing the next-generation model. This vehicle was introduced to the public in 2001.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Reyhna is seen as Alia Khanna in Kumkum Bhagya. Previously, she was seen essaying the role of an evil witch, Mohini in Zee Tv’s supernatural romantic show, Manmohini. She has also played the role of Antalia in Ajay Devgn starrer biographical historical action film, Tanhanji: The Unsung Warrior.

(Promo Image Source: Reyhna Pandit Instagram)

