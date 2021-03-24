Kumkum Bhagya's Shabir Ahluwalia Is "forever Hottie" In Wife Kanchi Kaul's Eyes

Kumkum Bhagya star Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul have been married for almost 10 years now and their love has been growing strong ever since. Ek Ladki Anjani Si actor Kanchi Kaul took to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 22 to share a beach picture with her husband. In the picture, both of them were seen in wet hair and Kanchi posed hugging Shabir who was shirtless and the background showed the beautiful blue of the sea. Kanchi wrote in the caption that Shabir was "forever hottie" in her eyes.

While Kanchi and Shabir's fans absolutely adored their romantic picture, many television celebrities also showered their love in comments. Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja commented "hello bombs" with several bomb emoticon. Bollywood actor and the couple's good friend Genelia Deshmukh commented "Ufff" with several fire emoticons and Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchika Kapoor also commented with a fire emoticon.

Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia's vacation moments from the Maldives

Shabir Ahluwalia's wife Kanchi Kaul has been sharing their mushy pictures from the vacation on the Maldives throughout the month. A few days back, she added a picture of them lying on the beach coast very close to the water. They were both immersed in the blues of ocean water and were seen chilling on the beach. She wrote in the caption "chillers" for life.

In one of their vacation videos, they were seen doing a romantic couple dance by the beach. Kanchi was dressed in a white flowy dress whereas Shabir stole the show in a floral shirt. They both danced on Robbie William's and Nicole Kidman's song Somethin' Stupid and Kanchi captioned the video "It's always a good time to love".

Know about Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul's love story

According to Bollywood Shadis, Shabir and Kanchi met each other through their common friend Ekta Kapoor and they both shared their love of adventure sports. They eventually started dating and they tied the knot on November 27, 2011. In the same article when Kanchi was asked if her life had changed after marriage, she said it only became better, and marrying Shabir was like marrying her best friend. On July 23, 2014, they welcomed their first baby, Azai, and their second child, Ivarr Ahluwalia on February 18, 2016.

Promo Image Source: Kanchi Kaul's Instagram

