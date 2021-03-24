'Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Wishes Reel Daughter Mugdha; Hails Her 'commitment To Word Puns'

Kumkum Bhagya's Prachi aka Mugdha Chaphekar celebrates her 34th birthday today on March 24. As wishes were pouring in for the television actor, her on-screen mother, Pragya aka Sriti Jha took to her Instagram handle and wished the former on her special day. Sharing a throwback picture with Mugdha Chaphekar, Sriti said, "Happy birthday @mugdha.chaphekar" and further added, "I wish you all the happiness in the world".

Kumkum Bhagya's Prachi turns 34

As seen in Sriti Jha's Instagram post, the actor clicked a selfie image with the birthday girl, Mugdha Chaphekar. While the former stunned in a red floral design dress with a closed neck design, the latter wore a maroon red carpet outfit. Talking about Mugdha, Jha said that the former is an absolute master of mischief. The star also added, "Your commitment to word puns is unparalleled". Sriti Jha concluded her birthday wishes by saying, "Lots of love".

Mugdha Chaphekar's reply to Sriti

The birthday girl, Mugdha Chaphekar was also quick to reply to her reel mother, Sriti Jha. She commented on her Instagram post and wrote, "I love you... got your back always". Take a look.

Image source: Sriti Jha's Instagram comment section

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Sriti Jha were quick to share their responses. One of the users wrote, "Awwn Prachi your daught! Happy birthday love", while another added, "Happy birthdayy mugsss , love you sooo much". Actor Manini Mishra commented, "Happy happy happy birthday darling @mugdha.chaphekar ,fellow arien ,our love for words and wit are legendary .Love and hugs and blessings for you ,gorgeous gurl .Shine on aries .You share your b.day with my daughter ,that tells me what an amazing and magical being you are .Happy birthday gurl". Check out more reactions below.

Image source: Sriti Jha's Instagram comment section

Actor Mugdha Chaphekar plays Sriti Jha's on-screen daughter Prachi. Kumkum Bhagya is a drama serial that airs on ZEE TV. It stars Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Reyhna Malhotra and Pooja Banerjee. Currently, the show is at its peak with Abhi losing his memory and Pragya trying to get back in his life. Meanwhile, fed up of convincing Prachi, Ranbir agrees to marry Rhea.

Promo image source: Mugdha Chaphekar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.