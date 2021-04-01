Kundali Bhagya 1 April 2021 Written Update: Mahesh Wakes Up From The Coma

The Kundali Bhagya April 1 episode starts with Suresh and a doctor, along with his team, looking after Mahesh's improvement. While Bani insists Suresh to celebrate Holi, a nurse notices movement in Mahesh. Later, Mahesh calls Bani and everyone in his room gets happy. Meanwhile, Sherlyn witnesses everything from a distance. Bani calls Rakhi to inform and Suresh rushes to call everyone. On the other hand, Astha shares the miseries of her unromantic life with Preeta. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 1 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 1 April 2021 written update:

'Preeran' trick Prithvi

As Preeta consoles her, Astha sees Kareena and Kritika. Preeta requests Astha to stop them from meeting Prithvi and leaves. Kritika wishes Holi to Astha and Kareena excuses them. However, Astha manages to stop her from meeting Prithvi.

On the other hand, in the guest room, Karan explains the rule to Prithvi and announces that Srishty will be in charge of the competition. Prithvi disagrees with it and decides to record the competition on his phone, to not let Karan cheat in the game. Meanwhile, Sherlyn bumps into Mahira's way and informs her that Mahesh is out of the coma. The duo rushes to find Prithvi.

Mahesh reunites with his family

As Preeta, Srishty, Karan and Sammy manage to intoxicate Prithvi, the latter goes to the washroom to freshen up. Back in Mahesh's room, Rakhi and Mahesh have an emotional reunion. Meanwhile, Suresh informs Karan and Preeta that Mahesh is out of the coma.

They rush to meet him. Karan meets Mahesh and informs him that he was in a coma as the latter fails to remember anything. As the Kundali Bhagya April 1 episode progresses further, Rakhi informs Mahesh that Preeta is married to Karan. On a related note, he asks if Sammy married Srishty. However, Kareena clears his confusion.

Astha blocks Mahira, Sherlyn

On the other side, Mahira and Sherlyn meet Prithvi and inform him about Mahesh. However, intoxicated Prithvi starts dancing and singing. As Mahira and Sherlyn try to make Prithvi understand the situation, the latter blames Mahira for hurting Mahesh. He starts speaking the truth and to stop him, Mahira gets an injection and asks Sherlyn to inject it. However, Astha comes and throws the injection. Sherlyn retaliates and pushes her out of the room.

