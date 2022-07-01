Kundali Bhagya 1 July 2022 Spoiler: A New Storm To Arrive In Luthra House With Karan?

Kundali Bhagya tv show is currently garnering attention from fans after it experienced a 5-year-long leap with major twists in the plotline. While Arjun gets his memory back and learns how he was backstabbed by Preeta and Rishabh, the Luthra family misses him. On the other hand, Karan continues to hate Preeta and Rishabh for what they did to him. Read further ahead to know more about Kundali Bhagya 1 July 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 1 July 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 1 July 2022 spoiler begins with Rishabh and Preeta taking a look at all the arrangements made for Karan’s cricket bat auction. Rishabh asks her whether she likes the arrangements to which she reveals that she does. Preeta then says that she is missing Karan and adds that he would've been glad to watch this auction. Karan then enters the auction in order to enter their lives and on the other hand, even Prithvi arrives. He runs into Karan but fails to recognize him.

What happened in the previous episode?

While Karan meets Kavya Luthra, Prithvi learns about the news of Karan’s cricket bat auction on the latter’s fifth death anniversary and thinks that he needs to go back to the Luthra house. Karan meets Anjali outside the hospital to which she asks what he is up to. Karan then reveals his plan to her and confesses that he isn't Arjun but Karan Luthra. Karan then continues by revealing how much he loved Rishabh and Preeta but they backstabbed him while stating that they now have a daughter too. He then gets furious while telling Anjali that he will not spare them to which she says that he is doing the right thing. She further says that she is with him in his plan and states that they will not forgive his enemies.

