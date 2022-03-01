Kundali Bhagya 1 March 2022 Written Update: Kareena Supports Preeta On Firing Mona

Kundali Bhagya 1 March 2022 episode begins with Preeta telling Beeji that Mahesh will be returning after two years so it will be difficult for him to adjust in the initial days. She then assures Beeji that she will not let Mahesh go back to the basement ever again to which Prithvi intervenes and says that they shouldn't make any efforts because Mahesh himself doesn't want to come out of the basement. Prithvi then slams him for talking nonsense while Dadi and Kareena take Mahesh upstairs.

Kundali Bhagya 1 March 2022 Written Update

Natasha then taunts Preeta by asking why does she care so much about Mahesh and the Luthra family to which Preeta gives her a befitting reply. Beeji then arrives and asks Natasha when will she return to her own house. On the other hand, as Karan takes Mahesh to his room, Prithvi tries to fake his concern for the family in order to make everyone believe that he is their well-wisher. later on, Prithvi runs into Preeta and challenges her that she will not be able to keep Mahesh out of the basement for long.

Prithvi tries to manipulate the family against Preeta

Prithvi then worries about his plan being failed after Preeta brings Mahesh out of the basement. He wonders what will happen when his medicines will stop affecting Mahesh. He then goes to Rakhi and tries to manipulate her by saying that she should not get emotional and celebrate Mahesh's birthday because the latter is still not well due to which he can create drama at the party. He then goes to Karan and says that Preeta doesn't care about Mahesh and she wrongly blamed Mona to which Karan shows his support to Preeta. Prithvi then meets Kritika and asks whether she trusts Preeta to which she confesses she doesn't. Meanwhile, Preeta and Beeji talk about Mahesh's health and wonder what if the new nurse also turns out like Mona. Beeji then advises Preeta to do something so that Prithvi can never be able to send Mahesh back into the basement. On the other hand, Prithvi tries to manipulate Rakhi and Kareena against But they both extend their support towards her. Rakhi then tells him that she does not care what he thinks about Preeta and states that she knows the latter is doing all this only for Mahesh. On hearing this, Prithvi and Sherlyn stand in shock.

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler

The spoiler begins with Prithvi falling on the stairs and getting hurt. Preeta then grabs a chance to call the doctor and plan to send him to the basement while Prithvi gets confused about how he could fall into Preeta's trap.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5