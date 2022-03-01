Last Updated:

Kundali Bhagya 1 March 2022 Written Update: Kareena Supports Preeta On Firing Mona

Kundali Bhagya 1 March 2022 Written Update: As Preeta expresses her plan to bring Mahesh out for his birthday, Prithvi tries to make her plan fail. Read on.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Kundali Bhagya written update

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5


Kundali Bhagya 1 March 2022 episode begins with Preeta telling Beeji that Mahesh will be returning after two years so it will be difficult for him to adjust in the initial days. She then assures Beeji that she will not let Mahesh go back to the basement ever again to which Prithvi intervenes and says that they shouldn't make any efforts because Mahesh himself doesn't want to come out of the basement. Prithvi then slams him for talking nonsense while Dadi and Kareena take Mahesh upstairs. 

Kundali Bhagya 1 March 2022 Written Update

Natasha then taunts Preeta by asking why does she care so much about Mahesh and the Luthra family to which Preeta gives her a befitting reply. Beeji then arrives and asks Natasha when will she return to her own house. On the other hand, as Karan takes Mahesh to his room, Prithvi tries to fake his concern for the family in order to make everyone believe that he is their well-wisher. later on, Prithvi runs into Preeta and challenges her that she will not be able to keep Mahesh out of the basement for long.

Prithvi tries to manipulate the family against Preeta

Prithvi then worries about his plan being failed after Preeta brings Mahesh out of the basement. He wonders what will happen when his medicines will stop affecting Mahesh. He then goes to Rakhi and tries to manipulate her by saying that she should not get emotional and celebrate Mahesh's birthday because the latter is still not well due to which he can create drama at the party. He then goes to Karan and says that Preeta doesn't care about Mahesh and she wrongly blamed Mona to which Karan shows his support to Preeta. Prithvi then meets Kritika and asks whether she trusts Preeta to which she confesses she doesn't. Meanwhile, Preeta and Beeji talk about Mahesh's health and wonder what if the new nurse also turns out like Mona. Beeji then advises Preeta to do something so that Prithvi can never be able to send Mahesh back into the basement. On the other hand, Prithvi tries to manipulate Rakhi and Kareena against But they both extend their support towards her. Rakhi then tells him that she does not care what he thinks about Preeta and states that she knows the latter is doing all this only for Mahesh. On hearing this, Prithvi and Sherlyn stand in shock.

READ | Kundali Bhagya 21 February 2022 Written Update: Preeta accuses Mona of trying to kill her

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler

The spoiler begins with Prithvi falling on the stairs and getting hurt. Preeta then grabs a chance to call the doctor and plan to send him to the basement while Prithvi gets confused about how he could fall into Preeta's trap. 

READ | Kundali Bhagya 22 February Written Update: Preeta's plan against Mona fails

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5

READ | Kundali Bhagya 23 February 2022 written update: Preeta proves Mona guilty of poisoning her
READ | Kundali Bhagya 24 February 2022 Written Update: Preeta proves Mona guilty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kundali Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya written update, Kundali Bhagya written update today
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND