Kundali Bhagya 1 November 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Be Able To Defeat Prithvi?

Kundali Bhagya is among the top-rated television shows that have been gaining tons of appreciation for its thrilling plotline and stellar performance of the cast members. The latest episodes have been depicting how Rishabh is in jail while Preeta is trying her level best to find proof to save him. Meanwhile, Prithvi is trying to threaten Sandeep to give a statement against Rishabh so that the former can ruin the life of the Luthra family. Read on to know Kundali Bhagya 1 November 2021 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 1 November 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 1 November 2021 spoiler begins with Rakhi being worried about something. She then goes to Kareena and reveals that Sherlyn's mother has suffered a heart attack. On the other hand, as Prithvi injures Sandeep with his car, he is in the hospital. Preeta then calls the nurse and tells her to keep an eye on Sandeep and also advises her to call her if anything goes wrong. Meanwhile, Kareena and Rakhi walk to Sherlyn and the latter informs her that her mother had a heart attack. Sherlyn is left stunned on listening to this while Rakhi advises her to go and meet her mother as soon as possible. Later on, as Prithvi runs into Preeta, she assures him that Rishabh will be celebrating Diwali with his family while Prithvi is terrified to see how confident she is.

What happened in the previous episode?

The episode begins with Sandeep's lawyer telling the Judge that Preeta is just wasting their time while Rishabh's Lawyer asks Preeta to find Sandeep as soon as possible. Preeta then asks the Judge if she can reveal something. She then walks to the witness box and reveals that Sandeep has been faking his leg injury. She then shows them the video she captured while Sandeep's lawyer states that it is not clear whether the person in the video is Sandeep. The judge then tells the,m that the video needs to be sent to the forensics. Meanwhile, Shrishti and Sameer find Sandeep and later inform Preeta about his accident. As the judge gives another date for the hearing because of Sandeep's absence, Preeta informs Karan that Rishabh is still in jail. As Srishti is confused about what they will do next, Preeta gets an idea.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5