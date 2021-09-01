Kundali Bhagya 1 September, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Manipulates Dadi And Kareena

Kundali Bhagya 1 September, 2021 episode begins with Rakhi telling Sherlyn that she understands why she wanted to reveal the truth. Rakhi further asks her how can she say such cruel words that Preeta can never become a mother again and suggests that she should have supported Preeta instead of blaming her for everything. She then consoles Preeta and tell her not to worry as she will become a mother soon. Even Mahesh supports them and then he and Rakhi walk towards their room.

Kundali Bhagya 1 September, 2021 episode written update:

Dadi and Kareena stand against Preeta

Preeta cries again while hugging Karan and Srishti joins them. On the other hand, Sherlyn complains to Dadi that why she is always blamed when she did not even do anything wrong. Dadi agrees with her and says that this time, Preeta is wrong and she will not forgive her at any cost. Kareena then says that Rakhi blindly trusts Preeta which is why she is supporting her and adds that she will not trust Preeta ever again. As Sherlyn continues to manipulate Dadi and Kareena against Preeta, Kritika overhears their conversation.

Kritika warns Sherlyn

As Sherlyn leaves the room, Kritika drags her to her room and tells her that she saw how she is manipulating everyone against Preeta. Sherlyn then advises her to take care of her own house and not interfere in her matter. She even tells her to stop staying in the house and go to her husband’s house as she is married now. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta discuss that Rakhi loves the latter so much. Later, Srishti goes to her house and tells Sarla about everything that happened at the Luthra house while the latter feels that Preeta is lucky to have Rakhi.

Kritika cries in front of Prithvi

After speaking to Sherlyn, Kritika cries in front of Prithvi and asks him about when his mother was returning from Mumbai. Prithvi gets shocked on hearing about the same and asks her why is she asking this. Meanwhile, Sarla calls Rakhi and speaks to her about Preeta. Rakhi tells her that they are not angry at Preeta and understand her situation. She even assures Sarla not to worry about Preeta as she will conceive again soon.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5/TWITTER