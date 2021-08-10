Kundali Bhagya 10 August 2021 Episode Written Update: Prithvi Manages To Hide From Kritika

Kundali Bhagya 10 August episode begins with Srikant watching Prithvi going inside Sherlyn’s room. As Kritika and Shrishti look for Prithvi, Shrikant tells them that he saw him to which they run towards Sherlyn’s room. Meanwhile, in the room, Sherlyn asks Prithvi to promise her that he only loves her and not Kritika. She even warns him to stay away from Kritika and not sleep with her in the same bedroom. She then tells him to stay in the guest room and make an excuse about his work until she can find a permanent solution for it.

As Kritika and Srishti are about to enter Sherlyn’s room, Prithvi senses them and hides under the bed. As they do not find him in the room, they take Sherlyn to the terrace. Shrikant then gets confused about where Prithvi went as he clearly saw him going inside the room. He looks for him in the room but is unable to find him.

Meanwhile, Karina tells Dadi that it was a good decision to plan this trip as she is loving it here. Janki then comes and announces that they are planning to play a game. She then calls the boys for the game who are busy playing carrom together. As Karan shows that he is not interested in the game, Janki tells him to go to the terrace and meet Preeta. They begin playing passing the parcel and Srishti then informs everyone that if they are not able to fulfil the dare, they will be punished.

As everyone beings, even Karan and Preeta arrive and sit with the family. As Janki loses first, she is asked to showcase her acting talent while in the next round, Yash loses. Sonakshi then asks him whether he is keeping any secret from her to which he denies it. In the next round, as Karina loses, Dadi assigns her a dare to speak the Gayatri Mantra. Karina then successfully completes her dare and tells Dadi that she does not know this much about her.

Later, Sherlyn loses the round and is asked to perform a duet with Kritika. She then tries to prove to Prithvi that Kritika does not stand anywhere near her. As Preeta’s turn approaches, Dadi orders her to sit and not perform. Karan then says that she can play the eye gazing game with him to which Mahesh teases him that he always wants to romance with Preeta. As the couple play the game, Prithvi looks at them furiously.

