Kundali Bhagya 10 January 2022 Written Update: Prithvi's Advisor Threatens To Kill Preeta

Kundali Bhagya's 10 January 2022 episode begins with Prithvi telling his financial advisor, Nagre that he speculates Preeta only revealed the papers to some of the family members and not everyone. Nagre then tells him not to interfere as he is now in charge of the legal issue. As Nagre earlier asked Preeta to get the property papers to let him check, she arrives and hands it over to them. Prithvi and Sherlyn then feel confident that Nagre is here to defeat Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya 10 January 2022 written update

As Nagre goes through Preeta's papers, he learns that Preeta is the sole owner of the Luthra property. He further learns Preeta now has all the signing authority while Prithvi does not have any rights anymore. He then takes Prithvi's papers to check the dates while Preeta informs her that her papers were made after Prithvi's and also states that Mahesh himself transferred the property in her name making her the sole owner.

Nagre then finds a little difference in Mahesh's signature in both the papers to which Preeta says that he was not in his senses when he signed Prithvi's papers. Nagre then asks Preeta if she has any other original documents to which she says that is all she has.

Nagre tears Preeta's property papers

As Nagre announces that Preeta's papers are genuine and she is the sole owner, he tears them apart. This leaves everyone in shock while Preeta screams what did he do. He then laughs and says that he always know who she was and tells her that she should regret giving the original papers in his hand.

As Prithvi, Sherlyn and Nagre feel proud and happy of getting rid of the original documents, Preeta says that Nagre should not have torn them. She then tells Nagre that though he already knew about every member of the family beforehand, he failed to know who she was. She then reveals that she knows him very well and adds how he ended up in jail and later studied law. She then reveals how the papers he tore were just a photocopy of the original.

On hearing them, Karan, Rakhi and Sameer heave a sigh of relief. Preeta then asks Girish to get the papers and as she shows them, Prithvi tears them as well. Preeta then reveals that even these were the photocopy of the original to which Nagre tells her not to get confident as he has the ability to prepare new documents. He then warns her to leave the house in 24 hours and reveals that if she fails to do so, he will involve his former client, a notorious goon named Munna Pandey to threaten and kill her.