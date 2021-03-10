Kundali Bhagya 10 March 2021 Written Update: Sammy, Srishty Find The Evidence

The episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 10, starts with Preeta explaining to Kareena that she convinced Rishabh and Karan to perform a dance in the function for the sake of Kritika's happiness. Meanwhile, Suresh and his wife praise Preeta. However, Kareena thinks that she can not trust Preeta as the latter had broken Krithika's wedding with Akshay, and now, she does not like Prithvi as well. Meanwhile, Srishty applies shaving cream on Sammy's face to trick the guard. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya March 10 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 10 March 2021 written update

Srishty suspects the guard

As the Kundali Bhagya March 10 episode progresses further, Sammy, disguised as Prithvi meets the guard and tries to trick him but in vain. The guard guesses that he is not Prithvi and leaves the room. Meanwhile, on the guard's cross-question, Srishty suspects that maybe he got to know that Sammy is not Prithvi. The duo rushes to search the room. Srishty opens a locked drawer and gets evidence against Prithvi while the guard calls Prithvi.

Prithvi gets scared with Shubham's comeback

Prithvi excuses Kritika to pick up the call, however, he bumps into a waiter and drops the phone. Later, Shubham kicks his phone. He meets Prithvi and talks about their past. Meanwhile, Kritika picks up the phone and meets Shubham. Before Shubham can reveal Prithvi and Sherlyn's love affair, Prithvi introduces Kritika as his wife to Shubham. Kritika complains that Prithvi is always on his phone. She switches off his phone. But, Prithvi manages to get his phone back.

Shubham makes a vicious promise to Prithvi

As the episode progresses further, Preeta announces that Karan will perform for Kritika while Prithvi flirts with Kritika. As Kritika goes to hug Karan, Shubham comes back and pokes Prithvi. Prithvi takes him on a corner and punches him on his face. While citing that he needs to leave for some important work, Shubham promises Prithvi that he will take revenge soon. Meanwhile, Srishty and Sammy rejoice after finding the evidence. On the other hand, the episode ends after Karan's performance on Sweetheart.