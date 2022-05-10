Kundali Bhagya 10 May 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Hits Preeta With His Car

Kundali Bhagya 10 May 2022 episode begins with the hotel Manager apologising to Preeta for not being willing to come as a witness in court while handing her the CCTV footage. Preeta then says that she understands his situation and as she decides to go to the court, she sees Prithvi. Prithvi then starts chasing her while she runs from him. On the other hand, Sameer tells the court that when he dropped Karan, the money bag was not inside the car.

Kundali Bhagya 10 May 2022 Written Update

Karan also tells the court that even he doesn't have any idea how the bag was found in the car. The prosecutor then shows Karan and Sandesh's picture to which the former reveals that he is just a fan. The prosecutor even reveals their picture from Karan’s room. On the other hand, as Preeta hides from Prithvi, the latter spots her car and tells her to come out. As he manages o spot Preeta, he throws a stone at her after which she collapses. Prithvi then sees the CCTV footage with her while Preeta says that he cannot let him win. She kicks him hard and manages to escape.

Preeta escapes from Prithvi

Later on, as Preeta manages to escape in her car, Prithvi suddenly comes in front of her in his car and hits her. Karan on the other hand gets worried about Preeta and shouts her name in court. Malkani then warns him not to behave in such a way in court. The prosecutor then accuses Karan of trying to earn easy money through match-fixing while Karan tries to explain how passionate he is about cricket and he would never do anything to hurt his family. The judge then asks him to prove the same rather than giving an emotional speech. Meanwhile, Prithvi gains consciousness and drags Preeta out of the car after hitting her car. He then tells her that though he still loves her he needs to kill her now. Preeta then gets up and hits him hard hiding him in the car. Karan, in court, mentions that he wouldn't have clicked a picture with Sandesh if he was involved in match-fixing with him. Malkani then intervenes that Sandesh is not the mastermind behind Karan’s arrest.

