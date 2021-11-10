Kundali Bhagya 10 November 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Meets Prithvi In Jail

Kundali Bhagya 10 November 2021 episode begins with Rishabh telling everyone that he is going out to shop for Diwali to which Kareena asks Sameer to accompany him. Srishti and Sameer then get into a hilarious argument while Rishabh intervenes and asks them to go shopping together. Meanwhile, Sonakshi steals Karan's gift for Preeta and replaces it with something else. As Srishti and Sameer go out shopping, Kareena tells Rishabh that she does not like Srishti as she does not know how to talk to boys of the Luthra family. Rakhi then backs Srishti and says that she is child hearted while Rishabh says that Kareena loves them and she is just being protective.

Kundali Bhagya 10 November 2021 Written Update

Rishabh then assures Kareena that Sameer and Srishti will do nothing to upset her and asks her to forgive them. Rishabh then goes to his room to look for his laptop charger and learns that Sherlyn is not there. He then thinks that she might have gone to meet Prithvi in jail and decides not to spare her if this is true. Meanwhile, as Sameer and Srishti are on their way to the market, they both argue over something. Sameer then thinks that he saw Sherlyn outside to which he asks Srishti to take a look but she doesn't believe him and says that Sherlyn is at home. At home, as Preeta and Karan spend some quality time together, the latter asks Pihu to give them some time alone as he wants to talk to Preeta. Pihu then goes outside and shuts the door. Preeta then shows Karan the clothes she bought for Pihu.

Rishabh heads outside to expose Sherlyn and Prithvi's relationship

As Sameer and Srishti complete the shopping, they call Rishabh to confirm if they forgot anything. Sameer then tells Rishabh that he saw Sherlyn outside to which Rishabh fumes. On the other hand, Sherlyn meets Prithvi and assures him that she will bail him out soon. Prithvi then regrets not listening to Sherlyn and adds that his plans have been failing. He further says that he wants to take revenge on Preeta while on the other hand, Preeta and Karan share romantic moments. Meanwhile, as Pihu guards the door, Sonakshi comes. Pihu tells her not to enter as Karan and Preeta are inside but Sonakshi forcefully enters the room. Pihu then shouts at her to which Karan asks what does she want. Pihu then asks them for a sister while Sonakshi leaves the room. Preeta then takes Pihu away to dress her up. On the other hand, Rishabh is annoyed by Sherlyn's constant lies and goes outside the house. He then prays to God to keep his temper in control if he learns that Sherlyn is lying and has gone to meet Prithvi.

