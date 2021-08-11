Kundali Bhagya 11 August 2021 Episode Spoiler Alert! Preeta Reveals The Truth To Karan

Kundali Bhagya 11 August episode will be packed with numerous turns and twists As Preeta is still hiding the truth about her pregnancy while Sherlyn has been trying really hard to expose her through her evil plans. In the last episode, the Luthra family was seen enjoying Sonakshi’s wedding by playing a fun game together. The last episode ended with Preeta and Karan playing the eye-gazing episode while Prithvi getting jealous and furiously staring at them.

Kundali Bhagya 11 August 2021 episode written update: Spoiler Alert!

Preeta tells Karan about her pregnancy truth

Kundali Bhagya 11 August spoiler begins with Karan taking Preeta to the room as he feels that she is exhausted after the celebration. He then asks her to rest to which she denies but he requests her to rest for him, if not for her. Preeta begins to feel guilty when he shows extra care for her and her baby. She then thinks that she decided to reveal the truth about her pregnancy after the wedding but with Karan’s growing concern and excitement for the baby, she plans to tell him the truth right away.

Preeta then feels that it is wrong to keep Karan in darkness as he deserves to know the truth. She also thinks that if they were celebrating the arrival of the baby together, they should also mourn the loss together. As these thoughts trouble Preeta, she cannot control herself and breaks down in front of Karan. Karan gets stunned to see her crying all of a sudden and asks her what the matter is. He keeps asking her and assures her that these are not mood swings. As his tension escalates, he keeps asking Preeta why is she crying but she does not stop.

Preeta then finally spills the beans and tells him that they are not becoming parents and adds that she is not carrying any baby in her womb. The moment she reveals the truth, Karan stands still with shock as his happiness and hopes destroy in a second. As Preeta keeps crying, he tries to console her but he himself is not able to handle the truth.

Preeta further explains that the hopes that Daima’s prediction and the pregnancy test results gave them were all false. She then made another big revelation to him stating that the doctor said that she can never become a mother. Karan then breaks down and hugs Preeta as she cries with him.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5 TWITTER

