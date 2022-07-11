Kundali Bhagya 11 July 2022 Written Update: Karan Gets Emotional As He Meets Rakhi

Kundali Bhagya 11 July 2022 episode begins with Karan saving Preeta from falling the same way he used to do before. Preeta thanks him thinking that it is Rishabh. Rishabh then arrives and asks her if she is fine. Karan then says that she falls frequently to which Rishabh warns him not to insult Preeta. She then recalls how Karan used to say the same to her. Later on, Srishti gets annoyed at Sameer for gazing at Anjali to which he says that she is misunderstanding him.

Kundali Bhagya 11 July 2022 Written Update

Srishti then stops Sameer from going out and enquires about the girl who called him. They both then argue with each other over Anjali to which Sameer tells her to stop doubting him. Kareena then arrives and asks them what are they doing and asks them not to create a scene. Srishti then apologises to Sameer and takes his phone from the pocket without letting him know.

Karan gets emotional on seeing Rakhi

The media then asks Anjali to tell them more about Karan’s personal life to which she says that they will soon know about some of his life’s shocking stories. As Rakhi spills juice on her shoes, Karan arrives and wipes it. Rakhi lauds him and his upbringing to which he gets emotional. Karan then tells Anjali that Rakhi felt his presence but he is unable to connect with her because of his new face. He then accuses Preeta of ruining everything and adds that he misses his mother. Rakhi overhears it and hugs him.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5