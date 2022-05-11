Kundali Bhagya 11 May 2022 Written Update: Natasha Proves Karan Innocent In Court

Kundali Bhagya 11 May 2022 episode begins with the judge stating that there is proof against Karan and as he is about to give a verdict, Preeta arrives and reveals that Karan is innocent. She then says that Prithvi is the mastermind who hired Sandesh to frame Karan in the match-fixing case. She then adds that she has proof against Prithvi which will prove Karan innocent.

Kundali Bhagya 11 May 2022 Written Update

Preeta then realises that the CCTV footage is missing while Kritika says that Preeta is just doing drama. On the other hand, Mahesh wakes up and says that he needs to meet Karan as his son needs him. The nurse then gives him an injection and puts him to sleep. In the court, Kritika tells the judge that Preeta is only trying to seek revenge against Prithvi and adds that she is the one responsible for Karan's arrest. Srishti then intervenes and they both get into an argument. The judge then warns them and tells them to continue their fight outside.

Natasha enters the court with evidence

Natasha then arrives and reveals that she has proof to which Sherlyn gets shocked seeing her. Natasha then recalls how she found the footage while Preeta was unconscious and later goes to Sandesh to make another confession video. As the video plays, the judge sees Sandesh confessing that a guy named Prince is the mastermind. Natasha then points her finger at Prince and says that he is Karan's lookalike while revealing that he is behind Karan's arrest. Prithvi then meets Natasha and thanks him for saving him. She then tells him to be grateful to her and adds that she still has proof against him. The judge then files a case against Prince and orders the police to release Karan. As everyone gets happy, Karan feels grateful to Natasha and ignores Preeta. The Luthra family then leaves the court. On the other hand, Prithvi meets Preeta and taunts her and walks away.

