Kundali Bhagya 12 August, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Plans To Expose Preeta's Truth

Kundali Bhagya 12 August episode begins with Prithvi and Kritika enjoying a romantic moment together while the former thinks about a love triangle being formed between Sherlyn, Kritika and himself. Kritika then leaves while apologising to Prithvi that she will not be able to give him company. Sonakshi and Rajat’s haldi function ends well and the family feels happy for them. Even Sonakshi realises how much Rajat loves her.

Kundali Bhagya 12 August 2021 episode written update:

The courier guy arrives with Preeta’s medical reports

As the courier boy arrives at the venue to deliver Preeta’s reports, he looks for someone to hand them over. He then hands it over to Archala. Meanwhile, Karan gets romantic with Preeta and gives a rose to her. As Sherlyn learns that the reports have arrived, she tells Karina about it and tells her that she will now prove to her that she is not pregnant. Karina then feels scared of the consequences if Sherlyn tells the truth and thinks of how Rakhi and Mahesh will break down. Sherlyn then assures her that she ans to reveal the truth to prevent the family from knowing it later and getting more hurt.

Sherlyn searches the report

Sherlyn even tells Karina that she has no problem with Preeta and she only wants the family to know the truth. Meanwhile, Karan spends time with Preeta and somehow Archyala is unable to hand over the reports to him. She then keeps it somewhere and forgets it. Later, Karina watches Preeta running on the stairs which she scolds her to walk slowly. Sherlyn then intervenes to prove that she is running because she knows that she isn’t pregnant. She then calls the courier boy after which she learns that he handed it over to someone else.

Sherlyn finds an empty envelope

Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta keep romancing but get caught by Dadi and Kritika. Later, Sherlyn sees a boy playing with an envelope that looked like a report. So, she runs behind him to get it but finds that it is empty. As Karan and Preeta plan to perform together, the latter breaks down in the middle and goes to her room leaving everyone worried. She then speaks to Sarla about how it is getting difficult for her to pretend that she is pregnant to which she consoles her.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5 TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.