Kundali Bhagya 12 May 2022 Written Update: Natasha Takes Credit For Saving Karan

Kundali Bhagya 12 May 2022 episode begins with Sameer telling Karan that Preeta put in a lot of effort to gather proof. Karan says that all he can see is Natasha's efforts. As Kritika looks at Prithvi, she asks him about the wounds. He replies that he met with an accident with Preeta's car. He then says that Preeta accused him and he will not spare her now. As Kritika takes Prithvi to the hospital, Kareena asks Sherlyn to accompany them. As the Luthra family leaves, Preeta goes to her house.

Kundali Bhagya 12 May 2022 Written Update

As Kareena thanks Natasha for helping Karan, she badmouths Preeta and says that the latter did nothing because she never wanted Karan to come out of jail. Sameer then tries to convince Karan that even Preeta recorded Sandesh's confession on camera. He asks him to show it. Meanwhile, Preeta recalls how Karan thanked Natasha and did not even let her sit in his car. At home, Karan meets Mahesh and apologises to him for not keeping up with what he promised. On the other hand, as Preeta reaches home, Beeji tells her that she is happy about Karan but sad about Natasha taking all the credit. Preeta then says that she is happy about the same and walks away.

Natasha warns Sherlyn not to make her leave the house

Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells Natasha that she cannot stay in the house to which she reveals that it was Preeta who was about to expose Prithvi. She then adds that if she wouldn't have taken the footage from Preeta, Prithvi would've been exposed. She then says that she shouldn't think of throwing her out of the house because she has proof against Prithvi. Later on, Janki meets Preeta and warns her about Natasha while Srishti tells her about the possibility of Natasha stealing the evidence from her.