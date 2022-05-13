Kundali Bhagya 13 May 2022 Spoiler: Preeta Gets Worried After Facing Karan's Hatred

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya depicted how Preeta put her best effort to prove Karan innocent. However, as she fails to do so, Natasha comes in and steals the footage from her while she is unconscious. Karan gives all the credit to Natasha while the latter garners praise from the entire family. Read further ahead to get more information about Kundali Bhagya 13 May 2022 Spoilers:

Kundali Bhagya 13 May 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 13 May 2022 episode begins with Janki bringing tea for Preeta while Srishti complains to her about Beeji. Beeji then recalls how Natasha even tried to get close to Karan during the Lohri celebration. Preeta gets shocked to know this and confirms whether it really happened. Beeji further says that Natasha can go to any extent to take Preeta's place in Karan's life and adds that this time it came out to be a good thing for them as it saved Karan's life. Srishti then says that Preeta did a lot to prove Karan is innocent and recalls how she managed to get Sandesh's confession. She then wonders how Natasha would've threatened Sandesh to confess. Even Srishti agrees with what she says. Preeta then goes to the Luthra house and confronts Natasha while accusing her of stealing the evidence she gathered. However, she denies all the allegations. Karan then meets Preeta and expresses how much he hates her. She gets shocked.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Preeta manages to get Sandesh's confession along with the CCTV footage, Prithvi bangs her car to stop her from reaching court. Natasha then arrives and steals the evidence from Preeta while she is unconscious. As she presents the same in court, she gains Karan's appreciation. Karan thanks her and ignores Preeta. As Kareena thanks Natasha for helping Karan, she badmouths Preeta. She then says that the latter did nothing because she never wanted Karan to come out of jail. Sameer then tries to convince Karan that even Preeta recorded Sandesh's confession on camera. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells Natasha that she cannot stay in the house. She reveals that it was Preeta who was about to expose Prithvi. She then adds that if she wouldn't have taken the footage from Preeta, Prithvi would've been exposed. She then says that she shouldn't think of throwing her out of the house because she has proof against Prithvi.