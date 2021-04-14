Last Updated:

Kundali Bhagya 14 April 2021 Written Update: Mahira Celebrates Her Victory

The Kundali Bhagya April 14 episode starts with Sherlyn speculating that Prithvi killed Akshay, however, Prithvi keeps denying it. As Sherlyn continues claiming the same, she asserts that she has seen him throwing a cloth, which has bloodstains on it. In his defence, Prithvi says it was tomato sauce and not blood.

As they continue arguing, Sherlyn leaves and warns him to stay away from her. Meanwhile, Kritika meets Preeta, who breaks down as Karan is upset with her. Kritika suggests Preeta to tell the truth to everyone, however, for the sake of Kritika's pride, Preeta says that it should be a secret. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 14 episode. 

Kundali Bhagya 14 April 2021 written update

Sarla and Srishty arrive at the police station

As the Kundali Bhagya April 14 episode progresses further, Sarla and Srishty arrive at the police station and ask about Preeta to ACP. Bindra allows Sarla to meet Preeta while he and Srishty get into a war of words. Furious Srishty controls herself from giving back answers to the ACP and leaves to meet Preeta. On the other hand, Kritika blames herself for Preeta's ordeal and the former apologises to the latter. 

Preeta confronts Sarla

Amid, Kritika and Preeta's conversation, Sarla and Srishty enters. Preeta narrates the story. However, Sarla denies believing it. Meanwhile, Preeta assures her that if someone else has killed Akshay, it will be revealed soon. When Sarla asks why no one from Luthra house has come to meet her, Kritika recalls Karan expressing his anger. As Kritika decides to spill the truth to Sarla, Preeta interrupts and asks her to go home. 

Mahira celebrates her victory

Back in Luthra house, Mahira celebrates her victory as she wins the three days challenge. However, Sherlyn teases her and says that because of circumstances she won the challenge. On this, Mahira drops a hint at her that what if she did something and for that the police arrested Preeta. 

Back in the police station, as Kritika leaves, Sarla asks Preeta to tell her the truth. When Preeta denies it, Sarla leaves to meet Luthra. Preeta requests Srishty to stop Sarla. Srishty rushes to stop Sarla, however, the latter argues with her. 

Meanwhile, Sherlyn confronts Mahira and asks her if she killed Akshay. Mahira denies and narrates the hotel incident to her when Karan had thrashed someone. As Mahira gets a call, Sherlyn suspects that Karan, Mahira and Prithvi had strong motives to kill Akshay. 

