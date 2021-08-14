Kundali Bhagya 14 August 2021 Written Update: Sonakshi Learns Preeta’s Truth

Kundali Bhagya 14 August episode begins with Preeta and Karan wondering how will they reveal the truth to Mahesh and Rakhi to which the latter assures that it is his responsibility now. Meanwhile, Prithvi gets scared on seeing Sherlyn to which Kritika laughs out loud. She then tells her to be careful while walking and leaves with Prithvi. Sherlyn then frowns and decides to take revenge on her.

Kundali Bhagya 14 August 2021 written update:

Kritika plans to make Karan and Preeta happy

Meanwhile, Kritika ties a black thread to Sonakshi’s hand that will protect her from evil eyes. As everyone worries for Karan and Preeta, Kritika assures them it is not their first fight and she is sure that Karan will convince her. She also reveals that she has planned a surprise for them both and continues that she will welcome them by showering flowers on them. Srishti and Sonakshi love her idea and ask Ananya to do the necessary preparations.

Rakhi apologises to Sonakshi for disturbing her Haldi ceremony

Later, Dadi informs Karina that she stopped Rakhi from going to Karan and Preeta’s room as she knew that she will scold Karan due to which Preeta will get hurt more. She then asks Karina to call Karan and Preeta from their room. She then goes and informs them that everyone is waiting for them downstairs. On the other hand, Srishti and Kritika go to the storeroom to get the flowers, Rakhi then asks Preeta if she is fine and apologises to Sonakshi and others for disturbing the Haldi ceremony.

Sonakshi learns about Preeta’s pregnancy truth

As Karan and Preeta arrive, Mahesh scolds him for hurting her to which she backs Karan by saying that it is not his fault and it was she who couldn’t handle herself. Then Srishti and Kritika shower the flowers on them and make them feel special. As Karan acts normal in front of everyone, Preeta feels that he is devastated but is not showing it to anyone. Later, Preeta tells Karan that she cannot see him like this to which he says that she should not suffer alone as they both are life partners and will go through it together. He further tells her that her decision to keep her pregnancy news a secret was right and assures her not to worry as he is with her. They don’t realise that Sonakshi overhears their conversation and is left in shock. She then apologises to them and assures her that she will not tell anyone about it. She also suggests to Preeta that she should get a second opinion from another doctor and even refers a doctor to her.

