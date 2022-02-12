Kundali Bhagya 14 February 2022 Spoiler: Sherlyn, Prithvi Planning An Attack On Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya upcoming episode will bring on a new twist in the Luthra family after Prithvi and Sherlyn's plan to kill Preeta fails terribly. On the other hand, the episode will also escalate the curiosity after learning about what will be Sherlyn and Prithvi's next plan to vanish Preeta from their lives. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 14 February 2022 spoiler alert along with details of what happened in the last episode.

Kundali Bhagya 14 February 2022 spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 14 February 2022 spoiler begins with Sherlyn and Prithvi thinking about their failed plan to bombard Preeta. They both then discuss another evil plan against Preeta and Prithvi tells Sherlyn that since Preeta loves to be the owner of the house, they will do something to her which will surely make her regret it. On the other hand, Karan meets Sameer and they both discuss their love lives. Sameer tells him that Srishti doesn't talk to him and has become stone-hearted in these years. Karan then states that he is facing a similar issue with Preeta because she taunts her instead of showing love to him. They both then wonder how to bring back the old Srishti and Preeta.

What happened in the last episode?

In the previous episode, as the family performs Puja together, they meet Mahesh's doctor who tells them that he needs to stay in the basement for a while. The doctor also warns them to take Mahes to a mental hospital if they let him out. Later on, Preeta goes to her room and wonders what happened to Mahesh as he was fine the other day. She then asks Karan whether the doctor was appointed by him to which he assured her that he did. Janki and Srishti then bid goodbye to Preeta while Karan asks Sameer to drop them home.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5