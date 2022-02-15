Kundali Bhagya 15 February 2022 Written Update: Sherlyn Learns About Prithvi's Plan

Kundali Bhagya 15 February 2022 episode begins with Prithvi telling Sherlyn that he knows that she is aware of his plan to which she yells at him and says that he used Kritika a lot. As they both talk further, she worries about someone seeing them together to which he tells her that they now need to focus on Kritika. Sherlyn then tells him that they need not worry because everyone must be blaming Preeta for Kritika's grief while Prithvi gets excited to show Preeta who is the real boss.

Kundali Bhagya 15 February 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Preeta recalls the time when Prithvi's men arrested her and even worries about Mahesh. She also wonders how everything got ruined and makes a note that she will anyhow bring back Mahesh to the house from the basement as she wants to make sure that Mahesh receives the love and respect he deserves. On the other hand, Natasha asks Sameer why is he taking help from Karan in order to win Srishti's heart. She further advised her to take her help because only a girl understands another girl's psychology.

Natasha helps Sameer to win Srishti's heart

She then tells him to make her laugh somehow. She then makes Sameer dance and records his video and sends it to Srishti. The moment she receives Sameer's video, she opens it and begins to laugh watching him dance. She then stops and thinks about how she cannot forgive Sameer so easily.

Later on, as Karan arrives early, Preeta asks him what is he doing in the room, he says that he will sleep inside the room on the bed. Preeta then tells him to sleep on the couch as she wants to sleep on the bed. Karan tells her that the couch is not comfortable, to which Preeta says that she will sleep on the couch. Karan later convinces her to share the bed with him. Preeta then goes out to get water and decides to meet Mahesh.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5