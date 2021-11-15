Kundali Bhagya 15 November 2021 Written Update: Sonakshi Hurts Pihu With A Firecracker

Kundali Bhagya 15 November 2021 episode begins with Sonakshi running behind Pihu when Rishabh asks her what happened. Sonakshi then tells him that Pihu thinks Preeta called her outside but she didn't so she is accompanying her.

After a while, all the family members go out to burn firecrackers together while Srishti arrives at the Luthra house. Sameer asks Srishti why she is ignoring him and urges her not to do that. She then tells him that she has been ignoring him only to get his attention and also reveals that she was not feeling good since morning.

Kundali Bhagya 15 November 2021 written update

As Sameer gets upset about Srishti's behaviour towards him, she hugs him from the back apologises to him for not caring about his feelings. She suddenly realised that Sarla is waiting for her at home and runs outside. On the other hand, Pihu expresses her wish to play with the firecrackers and as Preeta decides to help her out, Sonakshi intervenes and tells her that she will be there with Pihu and she can go and complete other work.

Sonakshi then looks at the family members to check if they are noticing her or not and hands over a firecracker to Pihu. Meanwhile, Preeta observes that Karan is upset to which she asks him whether he is angry at her. She then tells her that life is uncertain so they should live it happily and hugs him tightly. This melts Karan and he says that he is not angry anymore. Sonakshi gets jealous of seeing them together and throws a firecracker at Pihu.

Kareena blames Preeta for not taking care of Pihu

As Pihu gets injured, she screams for help and the family takes her inside the house. The doctor arrives and tells everyone that Pihu is fine but Preeta asks him to check her again. Rakhi then asks Pihu why didn't she change her dress before playing with the firecrackers to which the latter says that Preeta asked her not to. As Preeta is about to give an explanation, Sonakshi interrupts her and shows her injury that she faked in order to get sympathy from the family. Rakhi then thanks Sonakshi for saving Pihu.

As Dadi asks Sherlyn to take Pihu inside, she and Kareena scold Preeta for not taking care of Pihu. Kareena also accuses her of failing as a mother but Karan asks her to stop and reminds everyone that no one cares about Pihu more than him and Preeta. He also questions Sonakshi and says that nobody saw her saving Pihu but Dadi shuts him and praises Sonakshi. On the other hand, Preeta cries while Karan asks her to ignore what Dadi and Kareena said. He also tells her to calm down as these kinds of accidents are common and remind him that she is a great mother.

(Image: @kundalibhagyazee5/Twitter)