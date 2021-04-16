Kundali Bhagya 16 April 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Fails Again As He Tries To Woo Preeta

The Kundali Bhagya April 16 episode starts with a lady constable secretly giving a pillow to Preeta and informing her that Preeta's mother-in-law has sent it. However, Preeta realises that Karan has gotten it for her. Choti Choti Gal Da plays in the background while Preeta recalls her romantic moments with Karan.

She breaks into tears when she recalls how Karan left her when the police came to arrest her. Later, a cop comes and informs Preeta that someone has come to meet her. Preeta gets happy guessing that Karan might have come to meet her. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 16 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 16 April 2021 written update:

Prithvi spoils Preeta's mood

Preeta, assuming that Karan has come to meet her, stands shocked seeing Prithvi. Prithvi comes and starts expressing his concern for her while instigating her against Karan. However, she gets annoyed and starts slamming Prithvi while reminding him that she is married to Karan.

A furious Prithvi confesses to Preeta that he can kill anyone for her. On this, she recalls how hhe reacted when the ACP visited the Luthras to inform that Akshay had been murdered. She confronts Prithvi and asks him if he indeed killed Akshay.

Sameer overhears a secret

As the episode progresses further, in the Luthra house, Mahira yells at a mysterious person on the call while warning him to not call her. She further adds that the money is transferred to his account. She disconnects the call and shuts the door of her room. However, Sammy, who hides behind the door, gets curious to know about the person Mahira was talking to.

Pammi decides to school Sherlyn

On the other hand, Sherlyn experiences a stomach ache and drops the boxes of her jewellery. Meanwhile, Pammi comes to help her. However, Pammi gets greedy seeing Sherlyn's jewellery. Sherlyn notices it and ousts her from the room. A furious Pammi decides to teach a lesson to Sherlyn for disrespecting her.

Preeta gives proof of Karan's love

Back in the police station, Prithvi denies Preeta's claim and says that he can take the blame of Akshay's murder on him for her. He again starts mocking Karan. However, Preeta claps back at him and shows that Karan has sent her a pillow and a bottle of chocolate falooda while recalling their date.