Kundali Bhagya 16 February 2022 Written Update: Sameer Breaks Into Srishti's House

Kundali Bhagya 16 February 2022 episode begins with Mona telling Prithvi how Preeta did not let her beat Mahesh. Prithvi gets furious on hearing this and tells Mona not to worry about it. He then asks her to make sure no one feeds Mahesh and orders her to feed the same food to him that they used to serve earlier. As Preeta hides and listens to their conversation, Prithvi feels that someone is eavesdropping on them.

On the other hand, Sameer goes to the Arora house and as he sneaks in, Janki wakes up. She feels that there's a thief in the house and begins to beat Sameer. Srishti hears him screaming and comes outside. Sameer then shouts and tells them that he is not a thief. They both get shocked to see him in the house. Meanwhile, as Prithvi looks for Preeta in the house, he thinks that she must've gone to the basement. As he walks towards the basement, he hears Preeta having a conversation on her phone while sitting in her room. Preeta then tells Karan that he has no idea what all is going on in the house.

On the other hand, Kritika feels guilty and decides to talk to Prithvi. At Arora house, Janki apologises to Sameer for beating him and brings water for him. She then asks Srishti to get some painkillers for Sameer and as she goes inside, Janki asks Sameer to follow her to her room and talk privately. Srishti then yells at Sameer for how no one in the family trusted Preeta and she hasn't forgotten that. She then asks him to leave the house as she will not forgive him. Meanwhile, Kritika meets Prithvi and thanks him for whatever he has done for the family. Prithvi feels glad to fool Kritika.

