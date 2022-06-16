Kundali Bhagya 16 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Prithvi Forcefully Marry Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya is among the top-rated TV shows and has been garnering positive reviews from the audience. As the show recently took a leap of 5 years, the plotline has caught massive attention from the fans. While the makers earlier depicted the exit of Karan Luthra from the show with Dheeraj Dhoopar portraying the role, they have now introduced a new character named Arjun. Read further ahead to take a look at Kundali Bhagya 16 June 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 16 June 2022 spoiler begins with Prithvi forcing Preeta to marry by threatening her with a knife. He even warns her not to move or act smart in front of him. He further assures her that he will not hurt her if she cooperates with him and completes all the wedding rituals with him.

Preeta then tries to scream to which Srishti hears her voice. Meanwhile, Srishti and Sameer catch Sherlyn wearing Preeta’s clothes to fool everyone and as they tie her up, Rakhi runs into them and asks where are they taking Preeta. They both then reveal that it is Sherlyn, to which Rakhi gets stunned to see her back after they kicked her out of the house.

Later, everyone learns about Prithvi and Sherlyn’s evil plan and they manage to kick them out of the house yet again. They all then complete Rishabh and Preeta’s wedding ceremony.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the previous episode, Sherlyn wears Preeta’s clothes and sits beside Rishabh in the mandap. However, Srishti observes her and realises that she is not Preeta. She then starts looking for Preeta and even informs Sameer that Preeta is not the bride and it is another woman sitting next to Rishabh. As they both look for Preeta, they hear her screams and realise that their doubt has been confirmed. On the other hand, Prithvi holds Preeta captive and forces her to get married to him.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5