'Kundali Bhagya' 16 March 2021 Written Update: Preeta Drops The Truth Bomb On Kritika

The episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 16, starts with Prithvi excusing Kritika to meet Sherlyn while Preeta gives the evidence to Kareena. While Prithvi heads to meet Sherlyn, Kritika unknowingly heads to the same place. Sherlyn informs Prithvi that Preeta has some strong evidence, which can prove that they are married. Prithvi goes into denial, however, Sherlyn adds that Srishty has confronted her.

Kundali Bhagya 16 March 2021 written update:

Srishty makes a smooth path for Preeta

To calm down Prithvi, Sherlyn hugs him while Kritika accidentally sees them and stands shocked. On the other hand, Mahira rushes to make a plan to save Prithvi and Sherlyn. Meanwhile, Kareena gets emotional after witnessing Preeta's efforts to save Kritika's life.

Kareena hugs Preeta while Karan captures the moment on his phone. Srishty also witnesses the moment, however, she rushes behind Mahira to check if she is planning something. When Mahira confronts Srishty, the latter reveals that Preeta has revealed Prithvi's truth to Kareena. She renders Mahira unconscious.

Prithvi comes up with a backup plan

As the Kundali Bhagya March 16 episode progresses further, Karan teases Preeta and Kareena. And in response, Kareena acknowledges Preeta and Srishty's efforts to save Kritika's life. Kareena regrets slamming Preeta and Srishty. Meanwhile, Prithvi tries to convince Kritika that what she saw is not true, but in vain.

Amid this, she gets a call from Kareena and asks Prithvi and Sherlyn to come downstairs. Prithvi keeps asking what happened while Kareena comes and asks him to tell the truth otherwise she will show the truth. Prithvi thinks that he will not accept the truth. On the other hand, Kritika starts questioning him and drags Sherlyn's name in it.

Kritika, Rishabh back Prithvi, Sherlyn

As Kritika reveals that she caught Prithvi and Sherlyn hugging, Kareena recalls when she saw them hugging in a room. Srishty adds that soon the family will learn his truth. Meanwhile, Rishabh tries to diffuse the situation, but in vain, Kritika keeps supporting Prithvi and questions her family's "narrow-minded" mentality.

Later, Karan asks Sammy to get a projector. As the episode comes to its end, Kritika reminds Karan of his limits and asks him to respect Prithvi. However, Preeta drops a truth bomb on Kritika as she says that Kritika is Prithvi's second wife.