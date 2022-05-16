Kundali Bhagya 16 May 2022 Spoiler: Is Rishabh Returning To The Luthra House?

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya depicted how Preeta put her best effort to prove Karan innocent. However, as she fails to do so, Natasha comes in and steals the footage from her while she is unconscious. Karan gives all the credit to Natasha while the latter garners praise from the entire family. On the other hand, as Karan feels devastated by Preeta's actions, Natasha uses it as an opportunity to get closer to him.

Kundali Bhagya 16 May 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 16 May 2022 spoiler begins with Karan driving with Natasha beside him. As he is drunk, he pours his heart out to her and says that Preeta always breaks his heart and ends up hurting him. He then adds how much he loves Preeta while stating how much she hurt him. While driving, as Natasha sees a truck coming towards them, she screams thinking they will get hit by it. On the other hand, Preeta suspects something fishy when she sees Sherlyn getting a note from a stranger. As she goes to Sherlyn's room, she overhears her and Prithvi's conversation where they both are talking about Rishabh. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he has hired a goon to target Rishabh as he speaks to the goon, the latter threatens him and demands Rs 50 crores. On listening to this, Preeta gets shocked.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Preeta gets annoyed recalling how Natasha took all the credit for releasing Karan from jail, she confronts Natasha and says that she is aware of how she stole evidence from her. Natasha then acts innocent stating that she too was investigating the case to which Preeta says that she is lying. She then claims that Natasha removed evidence against Prithvi and adds that she knows her intention is wrong. Karan then arrives and ignores Preeta. On the other hand, Natasha takes a dig at Sherlyn by asking her to arrange her cupboard. Later on, Preeta sees someone sneaking into the house and as she tries to chase him, he hides. Meanwhile, Sherlyn receives a parcel with R written on it. Prithvi then informs her that a notorious goon from Dubai sent this for him.

