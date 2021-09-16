Last Updated:

Kundali Bhagya 16 September 2021 Spoiler: Police Arrives At Luthra House To Arrest Karan

Kundali Bhagya 16 September 2021 spoiler: As the family begin preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi, police arrives at the Luthra house to arrest Karan. Read on.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Kundali Bhagya latest episode

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5


Kundali Bhagya 16 September episode will bring some new twists and turns in the plot as the family brought Sonakshi home. The last episode depicted how Sonakshi met with an accident and Preeta decided to take her to the Luthra house. It was also revealed that Rishabh will be returning to the house which will make Prithvi and Sherlyn tensed. Read further ahead to know Kundali Bhagya 16 September 2021 spoilers

Kundali Bhagya 15 September 2021 spoiler: 

Sonakshi's father brings the police to arrest Karan

In the upcoming episode, as the family will begin preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakhi appoints a nanny for Pihu so that someone is always there to take care of her. As everyone will get busy in the preparations, Sonakshi will find more time to spend with Pihu and will begin to love Pihu's company that will make her want her daughter back into her life. On the other hand, she will assure Preeta that she will return to her house as soon as she recovers. While Preeta and Karan believe her, they will have no idea about what will come up next. Meanwhile, Sherlyn will find Sonakshi’s presence fishy and will make her more suspicious about her. Police will then arrive at the Luthra house and inform the family that they want to interrogate Karan Luthra to which everyone will get baffled. Even Sonakshi’s father, Yash will accompany them. Rakhi will ask the inspector about Karan’s crime to which Yash will say that he will tell everyone about it but first Karan needs to get arrested. Inspector will then inform that Karan has been charged for kidnapping Sonakshi but the family defends him. Kareena il then observe that it would be Sonakshi’s plan to act sweet and take revenge on them. 

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Karan and Preeta are seen spending some quality time with Pihu in their room. Even Rakhi, Sameer and Kareena arrive at the room and play with her. Further, Pihu learns that Karan has a brother named Rishabh who will be arriving soon. On the other hand, Preeta assures Sonakshi that Pihu should live with them as she will be emotionally and financially secure. She even makes Sonakshi understand that only Karan will be able to fulfil the role of a father in Pihu’s life. 

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5

READ | Kundali Bhagya September 11, 2021 spoiler: Kareena admits she knew who Pihu was
READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' September 13 written update: Sonakshi comes to take Pihu from Preeta
READ | Kundali Bhagya 14 September 2021 spoiler: Sonakshi assures Sherlyn to protect Preeta
READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' Spoiler Alert for Sept 15: Preeta wants Sonakshi to know Pihu's happy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kundali Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya spoilers, Sonakshi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND