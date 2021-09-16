Kundali Bhagya 16 September 2021 Spoiler: Police Arrives At Luthra House To Arrest Karan

Kundali Bhagya 16 September episode will bring some new twists and turns in the plot as the family brought Sonakshi home. The last episode depicted how Sonakshi met with an accident and Preeta decided to take her to the Luthra house. It was also revealed that Rishabh will be returning to the house which will make Prithvi and Sherlyn tensed. Read further ahead to know Kundali Bhagya 16 September 2021 spoilers.

Kundali Bhagya 15 September 2021 spoiler:

Sonakshi's father brings the police to arrest Karan

In the upcoming episode, as the family will begin preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakhi appoints a nanny for Pihu so that someone is always there to take care of her. As everyone will get busy in the preparations, Sonakshi will find more time to spend with Pihu and will begin to love Pihu's company that will make her want her daughter back into her life. On the other hand, she will assure Preeta that she will return to her house as soon as she recovers. While Preeta and Karan believe her, they will have no idea about what will come up next. Meanwhile, Sherlyn will find Sonakshi’s presence fishy and will make her more suspicious about her. Police will then arrive at the Luthra house and inform the family that they want to interrogate Karan Luthra to which everyone will get baffled. Even Sonakshi’s father, Yash will accompany them. Rakhi will ask the inspector about Karan’s crime to which Yash will say that he will tell everyone about it but first Karan needs to get arrested. Inspector will then inform that Karan has been charged for kidnapping Sonakshi but the family defends him. Kareena il then observe that it would be Sonakshi’s plan to act sweet and take revenge on them.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Karan and Preeta are seen spending some quality time with Pihu in their room. Even Rakhi, Sameer and Kareena arrive at the room and play with her. Further, Pihu learns that Karan has a brother named Rishabh who will be arriving soon. On the other hand, Preeta assures Sonakshi that Pihu should live with them as she will be emotionally and financially secure. She even makes Sonakshi understand that only Karan will be able to fulfil the role of a father in Pihu’s life.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5