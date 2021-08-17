Kundali Bhagya 17 August 2021 Written Update: Shrikant Tries To Stop Wedding

The Kundali Bhagya 17 August episode begins with Karan and Preeta’s moment together where the latter praises Karan for coming into her life. She then recalls that her first impression of him was quite bad and she never knew that he had a golden heart. Preeta praises him further and says how he taught her to love, live and laugh to the fullest and feels glad that he changed her and completed her by marrying her. She also thanks him for supporting her every time she loses hope in life to which Karan says that she is her strength and they love each other immensely.

Kundali Bhagya 17 August 2021 written update:

Preeta gets emotional

As Karan expresses his love to Preeta, she gets emotional and begins to cry. He then calms her down and asks her to promise that she will never cry. Meanwhile, Prithvi meets Sherlyn and compliments her as she looks amazing. Sherlyn then tells him to take revenge on Kritika and make her cry. She also tells him that until he does that, she will not meet him. Prithvi tries to calm her down but she stays angry and leaves. Karina then sees Sherlyn angry and tells her to stay in a good mood and enjoy the wedding.

Prithvi looks for a way to keep Kritika and Sherlyn happy

Meanwhile, Prithvi thinks of a smart way to make Sherlyn happy and not hurt Kritika as well as she is too sweet. Later, Karan and Preeta feel lucky as they could have got married to Mahira and Prithvi. Preeta then tells him that he would not have stayed happy if he was married Mahira. Meanwhile, Shrikant keeps on requesting Achila to stop the wedding and reveal the truth to everyone but she keeps ignoring him. He then leaves and tries to find some information and evidence while Srishti tries to gather more information about Rajat.

Rakhi’s special plans for Karan and Preeta’s wedding anniversary

Srishti then asks Yash as to who introduced him to Rajat to which he says that he does not understand what she is trying to ask. Rajat then arrives and assures her that there is no secret anymore and he loves Sonakshi and wants to marry her. Later, as Rajat heads towards the mandap, Shrikant tries to stop him but he does not listen to him and walks ahead. Meanwhile, Preeta helps Sonakshi get ready while the latter asks her to teach her wife’s duties. They both then arrive at the mandap. Rakhi then tells Dadi that she will plan to get Karan and Preeta get married again on their anniversary to which Dadi says that they should wait for it until the baby is born.

