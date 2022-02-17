Kundali Bhagya 17 February 2022 Written Update: Mona Beats Kareena And Mahesh With A Whip

Kundali Bhagya 17 February 2022 episode begins with Kareena spotting Rakhi crying in the corner and when she asks her the reason behind it, she reveals that it is Mahesh's birthday tomorrow and she cannot meet him and gift his favourite dress to him. Kareena then consoles her and assures her that she will give the dress to Mahesh. The next day, Preeta tells Girish to perform puja in the temple for Mahesh on the latter's birthday. She then sees Kareena walking towards the basement to meet Mahesh to which she follows her. As Kareena enters the room, she wishes him a happy birthday. As she gives him the birthday dress, Mona suddenly arrives and starts beating them with a whip.

Kundali Bhagya 17 February 2022 Written Update

As Mona continues to beat Kareena and Mahesh, the former keeps asking her to stop. Preeta then arrives suddenly and takes the whip away from Mona's hand. She then lashes out at Mona for beating Mahesh and Kareena to which she lashes out at her in return and asks her not to interfere in her job. Mona then informs her that the doctor has hired her for the job because he knows she is good at it. Kareena then intervenes and asks Preeta not to mess with Mona because it will surely create a problem for them. Preeta then asks Mona whether the doctor allowed her to beat Mahesh with a whip to which she tells her to talk to the doctor for an explanation. She then informs Preeta that she is just a nurse who is following the instructions provided to her.

Mona threatens Preeta

As Preeta demands an explanation from Mona, the latter threatens her by saying that she will advise the doctor to send Mahesh to a mental asylum. On the other hand, Sameer recalls last night and thinks how badly Srishti hurt him. He even wonders why is he getting affected by her behaviour and then decides not to talk to her anymore. Karan arrives and advises him not to feel this way and not lose hope in winning Srishti's heart again. As they both talk to each other, they hear Kareena screaming Karan's name loudly. As everyone gathers in the hall, Kareena tells them that Preeta is planning to send Mahesh to a mental asylum to which Preeta clarifies that she was just trying to protect Mahesh and Kareena because Mona was beating them. The family then sides with Kareena and blames Preeta for the issue. Preeta then warns them not to speak rudely with her while Karan informs everyone that if Mahesh is sent to the mental asylum, he will leave this house with his family. Rakhi sides with Karan on his decision. Preeta then takes Karan away.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5