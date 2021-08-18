Kundali Bhagya 18 August 2021 Written Update: Rajat Calls The Wedding Off With Sonakshi

Kundali Bhagya 18 August episode begins with Rajat and Sonakshi sitting at the mandap while the pandit asks them to stand for the feras. As they wait for the last two rituals of sindoor and mangalsutra, Shrikant receives shocking information on the call. He then runs to stop Rajat from getting married and reveals a piece of information that leaves Rajat stunned. He still proceeds with the ritual but Shrikant tells him to think again.

Kundali Bhagya 18 August 2021 written update:

Rajat leaves the mandap

Rajat then receives another information after which he stands furiously and leaves the mandap. He then calls off the wedding that leaves everyone shocked and confused. Yash then comes forward and asks him the reason for breaking the wedding to which he says that he just received a piece of shocking information after which he cannot marry Sonakshi. He then apologises to Yash and Mahesh and tells them not to question him. Sonakshi then shouts at him for insulting her family to which he warns her to shut up otherwise he will reveal her truth.

Rajat reveals Sonakshi’s secret

Even Karan and Preeta ask Rajat about what’s wrong while Yash assures him that Sonakshi is his only child so she is the owner of all her properties. Rajat then tells him that he never wanted his property and then reveals that Sonakshi is cheating on him. He then says that she is already married and has been hiding this from everyone. Shrikant then intervenes and says that he has proof and it will soon be arriving at the venue. Sonakshi then feels offended and warns him how can he comment on her character and her past. Rajat even says that he dreamt of getting married to her but he will not marry after learning this shocking truth about her. He even blames Sonakshi for breaking his trust after which she begins to cry.

Preeta supports Sonakshi

Even Karan and Preeta intervene and question Rajat why doesn't he trust Sonakshi while the latter feels sorry for them for involving them in such an issue. Sonakshi then decides that she will not prove her character to anyone and says that she was mad to fall in love with Rajat. Preeta then tells her to prove her innocence to which she says that nobody will believe her as only a girl is blamed for everything. Preeta then encourages her to take a stand for herself and prove Rajat and his family wrong.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5 TWITTER