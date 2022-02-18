Kundali Bhagya 18 February 2022 Written Update: Karan Turns Against Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 18 February 2022 episode begins with Preeta taking Karan aside and asking him to support her because he is her husband. Karan then tells her that though she says he is her husband, she doesn't treat him like one. he then reminds her how much he has supported her but how she hurt the entire family on Mahesh's birthday. Preeta then tries to defend her actions and ask him to let her explain the circumstances. H4e denies listening to her and accuses her of only thinking about money.

Kundali Bhagya 18 February 2022 Written Update

Kritika then arrives and takes Karan away while Preeta asks Sameer to get some salt water for Rakhi. Natasha taunts Preeta for faking her concern for Rakhi while Preeta asks her to shut up. Karan then lashes out at Preeta and blames her for Rakhi's condition. Prithvi and Sherlyn then show their support towards Karan while Preeta tries to examine Rakhi. Rakhi then stops her and says that she is fine to which Karan asks Preeta to stop faking. Dadi then says that this is the limit while Kareena suggests that they should leave the house. Preeta then reminds them that it is her house and if they decide to leave, they will not be allowed to return. She even informs them that they will not be able to take Mahesh with them because she is his caregiver.

Natasha manipulates Karan against Preeta

Natasha then tells Karan how Preeta insulted everyone and asks him to do something to teach her a lesson. She further instigates him by saying that he is Preeta's husband and he should try to control her. later on, Karan goes to the room and shouts at Preeta again to which she asks him what's wrong. She then assures him that she will bring back Mahesh from the basement to which he tells her that from now on, she will only do whatever he tells her. On the other hand, Beeji arrives at Arora house and asks Srishti about Preeta to which she tries to divert the topic. Srishti then calls Preeta and tells her that Beeji is back to which she asks her to meet. Beeji notices that Preeta is sounding tense to which Srishti informs her that she is worried about Mahesh's health.

