Kundali Bhagya 18 May 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta Find Evidence Against Prithvi?

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya depicted how Preeta put her best effort to prove Karan innocent. However, as she fails to do so, Natasha comes in and steals the footage from her while she is unconscious. On the other hand, as Karan feels devastated by Preeta's actions, Natasha uses it as an opportunity to get closer to him. Preeta then decides to expose Prithvi about targeting Rishabh and makes a plan with Sameer and Srishti.

Kundali Bhagya 18 May 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 18 May 2022 spoiler begins with Sameer planning to sneak into Prithvi's room through the back door. On the other hand, Preeta and Srishti pray that Sameer is able to find the CD in Prithvi's room. Srishti then decides to go to the room to help Sameer find the CD while Preeta plans to keep the family engaged meanwhile. Preeta then tells everyone that she thinks someone ignited the fire on purpose to which Kritika wonders where Sameer is. they all hen wonder where did he go and start looking for him in the house. Preeta gets worried and distracts everyone by saying that she knows who ignited the fire. She then blames the family for the same and says that they did it to annoy her. As Kritika taunts her, she accuses her of igniting the fire with the help of Sherlyn and Prithvi.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Karan thanks Natasha for helping him while stating that he still thinks she is not genuine. Natasha then clarifies that she called him her fiance because she didn't want him to end up in jail again. On the other hand, as Preeta learns about Rishabh, she tells the same to Srishti. She further tells them that she saw a video that depicted Rishabh in a jail which was from somewhere outside the country. Moreover, she tells them that Risbah's video is in Prithvi's room and they need to get it. Sameer then decides to ignite the fire to distract everyone so that they can sneak into Prithvi's room and get the CD.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5