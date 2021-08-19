Kundali Bhagya 19 August 2021 Written Update: Shrikant Gets Proof Against Sonakshi

Kundali Bhagya 19 August episode begins with Shrikant telling Sonakshi that she cheated on Rajat. He also tells her that she has been hiding that she is married and has a daughter that she gave birth to at the city hospital and left her there. He then says that he wants to reveal who the father of her daughter is and is waiting for the proof to arrive from the hospital. He then receives the hospital reports on which the name of her father’s baby is written and shows it to her.

Kundali Bhagya 19 August 2021 written update:

Sonakshi is left shocked

On seeing the reports, Sonakshi is left stunned while Shrikant tells everyone that the father’s name is Karan. Everyone gets shocked on hearing this while Preeta takes a look at the reports to see whether it is true. Rajat then shouts at Sonakshi for keeping her first marriage and her child a secret from him but Sonakshi tells him to shut up. As the family members take a look at the report, they are also left stunned as it clearly says that Karan is the father of Sonakshi’s baby.

Karan clarifies his innocence

Karan then tells Srikant that is all nonsense and tries to explain to Preeta that it is all a lie and he was never in a relationship with Sonakshi. He further tells her that Sonakshi was always his good friend and will always be the same. On the other hand, the family is unable to believe that Karan can do anything like this. Preeta then tells Sonakshi to defend herself as she does not want her to tolerate the false accusations.

Sonakshi warns to sue them

Karan then tells Rajat and his family to leave as he feels that he ruined Sonakshi's happiness and does not deserve to marry her. Sonakshi then asks Shrikant to prove her wrong otherwise she will sue them for defaming her image. Even Rajat says the same and tells Shrikant that if he is not able to do so, he will marry Sonakshi right here but the latter denies it. Shrikant then introduces everyone to the private detective who revealed that Sonakshi is married. He even reveals that she has a daughter and shows them the report.

Karan expects an answer from Sonakshi

Preeta then questions the authentication of the reports while Rakhi urges Archala to defend Sonakshi. Even Srishti tries to insult Rajat but Archala insults her in return and calls her an uninvited guest. Karina then backs Srishti and warns him not to speak to her like that as she is their family member. Everyone gets shocked at seeing Karina taking her side. Later, when Karan checks the report and gets shocked to see his name, he expects an answer from Sonakshi.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5 TWITTER