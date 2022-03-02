Kundali Bhagya 2 March 2022 Written Update: Mahesh Feels Better After Returning Home

Kundali Bhagya 2 March 2022 episode begins with Kareena saying that Preeta did the right thing by firing Mona while reminding everyone how she used to treat Mahesh. She then expresses her happiness by saying that she doesn't worry about Mahesh anymore because Mona is not in the house and even his condition is improving. Preeta then asks everyone to gather in the hall as she has an announcement to make. Prithvi then asks Kritika to stay with Mahesh in the room. As everyone gathers, Preeta asks about Kritika and she then learns that she is with Mahesh. She calls her downstairs and asks Girish to take care of Mahesh.

Kundali Bhagya 2 March 2022 Written Update

Preeta then tells Kareena to prepare a guest list and asks her to add Sherlyn's mother's name as well. She tells Dadi to cook Mahesh's favourite dishes for his birthday and informs everyone that she did not hire any cooks for the party. She then asks Sameer to supervise the party. On the other hand, Prithvi falls on the stairs as Daljeet throws marbles. As everyone asks him how he fell, he gets confused. Preeta then asks him whether the staircase was revolving.

Preeta tries to prove Prithvi is mentally unstable

Later on, Preeta asks Prithvi whether he has gone mad and even calls the doctor to check on him. She then threatens the doctor to send him to the basement and even tells him that the Doctor will give him shock treatments to which he gets scared. He then confesses that Mahesh is absolutely fine. On the other hand, Mahesh recognises Rakhi and talks normally with her.

