Kundali Bhagya 21 April 2021 Written Update: Prithvi, Sherlyn Steal An Ancestral Necklace

The Kundali Bhagya April 21 episode starts with a jovial Prithvi self-proclaiming that he can use Sherlyn's jewellery to arrange money for the blackmailer. However, Sherlyn informs him that she is offering the necklace to Pammi as a bribe to keep their affair a secret. On this, Prithvi informs her that a mysterious man has demanded 50 lakhs as the latter knows that the former had met Akshay on the day of his murder.

Prithvi, who assumes that the blackmailer could be the murderer, decides to catch him and impress the Luthras. He asks Sherlyn to lend some money, but in vain. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 21 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 21 April 2021 written update:

Sherlyn suggests an evil plan to Prithvi

As Prithvi suggests borrowing money from Mahira, Sherlyn informs him that she thinks Mahira is Akshay's killer. Later, Sherlyn comes up with an idea and asks Prithvi to steal a piece of Luthras' ancestral jewellery from Mahesh's room. She clears Prithvi's doubt and the latter heads to Mahesh's room. Meanwhile, a jailed Preeta recalls an incident when she and Karan teased each other and ended up hugging.

Sherlyn comes to help Prithvi

As the episode progresses further, Preeta regrets hiding the truth from Karan while self-proclaiming that her attack did not cause death to Akshay. Back in the Luthra house, Prithvi finds that Mahesh is not in his room and the former decides to steal jewellery before his return. However, he learns that the locker is locked.

As he starts looking for the key, he hears footsteps and hides. However, Sherlyn has come to help Prithvi. Meanwhile, Mahesh secretly meets ACP Deepak, who is now in charge of Akshay's murder case.

Sherlyn, Prithvi taste the victory

ACP Deepak explains to Mahesh that ACP Bindra has been transferred. Later, Mahesh requests ACP Deepak to bail Preeta out. However, Deepak turns down Mahesh's requests. Later, he allows him to meet a jailed Preeta.

On the other hand, back in the Luthra house, after failed attempts to find the keys of the locker, Prithvi manages to open it with Sherlyn's hairpin. They steal a diamond-studded necklace. The episode ends with Prithvi leaving the room while Sherlyn hoping Prithvi catches the killer.