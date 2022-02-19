Kundali Bhagya 21 February 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta Set A Plan To Teach Prithvi A Lesson?

Kundali Bhagya is among the top-rated shows on television, featuring a popular cast of actors namely Shraddha Arya as Dr Preeta Karan Luthra, Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra, Ruhi Chaturvedi as Sherlyn Luthra, Sanjay Gagnani as Prithvi Malhotra, Anjum Fakih as Srishti Arora, Rishika Nag as Natasha Khurana, Abhishek Kapur as Sameer Luthra, among others. The upcoming episode will bring a major twist in the show when Preeta will make an attempt to execute her next plan. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 21 February 2022 spoilers.

Kundali Bhagya 21 February 2022 spoiler begins with the Luthra family having a meal together while sitting at the dining table. As Preeta gulps a bite of food from her plate, she screams and fakes it that something is happening to her. She then holds her head while all the family members try to figure out what happened to her. Preeta then stands up and as she says that she is feeling dizzy, she faints. Karan, Sameer and other family members then try to wake her up but she lies on the floor unconsciously.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Preeta and Karan get into a heated argument about ruining Mahesh's birthday. She tries to explain her circumstances to him but he accuses her of being money-minded. Later on, as Preeta tries t help Rakhi, everyone yells at her and asks her to stop faking her concern for the family. Kareena then warns her that if anything happens to Mahesh, they will all leave the house. Preeta then tells them that they will never be able to return to the house after they decide to leave. She also reminds them that she is Mahesh's caregiver so he will be staying with her in the house even when everybody leaves. After a while, Preeta meets Karan in the bedroom and assures him that he will bring back Mahes from the basement to which he gets annoyed and tells her that from now on, she will only do whatever he tells her. On the other hand, Beeji arrives at Arora house and the moment she speaks to Preeta, she realises that the latter is worried about something. However, Srishti convinces her that Preeta is worried about Mahesh's health.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5