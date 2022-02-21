Kundali Bhagya 21 February 2022 Written Update: Preeta Accuses Mona Of Trying To Kill Her

Kundali Bhagya 21 February 2022 episode begins with Kritika and Kareena discussing how Preeta is selfish and how glad they were that Karan finally saw her true face. Sameer then arrives and tells them that they are dragging the matter unnecessarily instead of solving the issue. Kritika then apologises to Kareena for supporting Preeta earlier. Meanwhile, as Mona goes to the kitchen, Preeta sees she is hiding something in her hand. She then plans to distract her by informing her that she has a call on the landline. Preeta checks Mahesh's food while Mona warns her not to find any mistakes in her job by distracting her.

Preeta asks Girish not to enter the house and then asks Mona to serve lunch to them. She then asks her to make a salad for her. On the other hand, Prithvi tells Sherlyn how much he hates Preeta to which Sherlyn taunts him for getting close to Kritika. Meanwhile, Sameer meets Karan and tries to convince him that Preeta isn't bad. Karan then tells him that Preeta wants to bring Mahesh out of the basement only because he transferred his properties to her. Sameer then tries to calm him down and urges him to have lunch with the family.

Preeta feels dizzy after eating Mona's salad

Later on, as Prithvi and Sherlyn conspire against Preeta, Kritika walks in and asks what are they talking about. Prithvi changes the topic and says that Sherlyn is telling him not to hurt Kritika anymore to which the latter feels glad. On the other hand, as Mona serves a salad to Preeta, she takes a bite and screams loudly. She tells everyone that she is feeling dizzy and collapses on the ground. Karan asks someone to call the doctor while Preeta whispers that he should call the police because Mona mixed something in her food. This leaves everyone in shock.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5