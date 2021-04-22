'Kundali Bhagya' 22 April 2021 Written Update: Rakhi Lashes Out At Sarla

The Kundali Bhagya April 22 episode starts with Sarla crashing at the Luthra house. However, Sherlyn tries to stop her, but in vain. When Kareena comes downstairs and sees Sarla, she starts insulting her while calling Preeta a murderer. Amid this, Kritika repeatedly asks Kareena to behave with Sarla.

When Sherlyn tries to push Sarla out of the house, Rakhi arrives and the former breaks down in front of her while begging for help to bail Preeta out. Sarla explains her ordeal of seeing her daughter behind the bars. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya April 22 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 22 April 2021 written update

Angry Sarla's emotional breakdown

As Kareena keeps calling Preeta a murderer, Rakhi tries to diffuse the situation. However, while sobbing, Sarla hits back at Kareena's taunts. She also lashes out at Rakhi for not helping Preeta out. During the same, she breaks into tears and Rakhi tries to calm her down. Meanwhile, Srishty and Sammy continue keeping a keen eye on Mahira. As Mahira rushes to go out, Srishty and Sammy learn she is going to meet a blackmailer.

Rakhi makes a promise to Sarla

As the Kundali Bhagya episode progresses further, Mahira and Prithvi bump into each other. While Mahira argues with Prithvi, Srishty secretly picks up Mahira's phone. On the other hand, Rakhi comforts Sarla and assures her that they will bail out Preeta soon. She informs Sarla that the former and Karan have met the lawyers. On this, Kareena gets upset and starts insulting Rakhi.

As Kareena feels insulted, she decides to leave the Luthra house. Rakhi comes forward to diffuse the situation, however, Kareena keeps blaming Preeta. Kritika soon loses her control and yells that not Preeta but she is responsible for everything.

Mahesh meets a jailed Preeta

On the other hand, upon seeing Mahesh, a jailed Preeta bombards him with questions his regarding his health and well being. Mahesh calms her down while assuring her that she will be out of jail soon. As Preeta sobs, Mahesh comforts her and bids adieu to her while saying that he has some important work pending.