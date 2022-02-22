Kundali Bhagya 22 February Written Update: Preeta's Plan Against Mona Fails

Kundali Bhagya 22 February episode begins with Preeta asking Mona what did she mix in her food to which she says that she did not mix anything. Prithvi then calls the doctor while Natasha says that Preeta is accusing Mona of no reason. She then asks Mona to apologise to Preeta but she denies it stating she didn't do anything. Preeta then says that she is going to her room and as she walks ahead, she falls down but Karan manages to hold her. She then tells him that she doesn't need his help but he takes her to her room anyway.

Kundali Bhagya 22 February Written Update

Meanwhile, Natasha and Sherlyn go to the kitchen while Prithvi feels glad to see Preeta plan failing. On the other hand, Dadi, Kareena, rakhi and others wonder what is happening in the house while Mona tries to prove her innocence. Karan then asks Preeta about her drama to which she asks him to leave her alone. Sameer then asks her whether she needs anything to which she urges him to take Karan away.

Prithvi manipulates Kritika

On the other hand, Prithvi thinks Preeta failed today and even manipulates Kritika by saying that Preeta accused Mona only because he hired her. Kritika then assures him that no one can come between them and even says that she knows Preeta is lying. Later on, Prithvi meets Preeta and challenges her that her truth will come out soon as the doctor will himself check on her. He even assures her that he will make the doctor prove that she is mentally unstable. She then says that she is aware of what kind of a person he is and even knows that he bribed Mona. She then tells him to get out of her room to which he challenges her that her game will come to an end soon. After a while, as the Arora family learns about Preeta's health, they visit the Luthra house. As they arrive, Natasha tells them that everything is fine and Preeta was just faking it. On hearing this, Srishti lashes out at her.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5