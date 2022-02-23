Kundali Bhagya 23 February 2022 Written Update: Preeta Proves Mona Guilty Of Poisoning Her

Kundali Bhagya 23 February 2022 episode begins with the Arora family asking to meet Preeta but Kritika tells them to wait because Preeta is resting. Kareena then taunts them to which Beeji warns her to watch her words and not insult Preeta. Dadi then intervenes and asks Beeji to behave to which the latter warns Mona that she will not spare her if she is proven guilty. They all then go to Preeta's room.

Kundali Bhagya 23 February 2022 written update

In the room, the doctor examines Preeta while Prithvi informs the doctor that she thinks Mona mixed something in her food. Beeji then says that Preeta never lies and asks the doctor whether she is fine. Preeta then reveals that Mona is taking revenge on her for shouting at her during lunch to which Srishti stands in support of her. The doctor then takes Preeta's blood and sends it to the lab for testing. The doctor then suspects that someone tried to poison Preeta, which leaves everyone in shock.

Preeta's plans go as expected

Meanwhile, Preeta feels glad to see that her plan is being executed well. Everyone then leaves the room while Karan sits with her. Preeta then asks him whether he trusts her to which he taunts her by reminding her how she asked them to leave the house earlier. On the other hand, Mona tries to convince Prithvi that she did not poison Preeta to which he says that he knows that. She then asks him for his support while Prithvi assures her that the reports will be in their favour.

Girish then informs everyone that the reports have arrived and they all gather in the hall. As the Doctor reads the report, she informs everyone that someone mixed poison in Preeta's food which leaves everyone in shock. Karan then gets furious and tries to attack Mona while Preeta stops her and asks him to check her bag. Meanwhile, Prithvi thinks whether Mona really mixed poison in Preeta's food.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5