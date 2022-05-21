Kundali Bhagya 23 May 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta Be Able To Make Sherlyn Fall In Her Trap?

In the recent episodes, as Sherlyn informs Prithvi about the blackmailer, he tells her to meet that person tomorrow. The media calls Preeta and asks her why is Karan divorcing her. As the news spreads in the media, Rakhi gets anxious, As Karan and Natasha return home, Rakhi takes Karan aside and asks him about the situation but learns that Karan still loves Preeta a lot and cannot think of losing her at any cost. Read further ahead to get the Kundali Bhagya 21 May 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 21 May 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 21 May 2022 spoiler begins with Sherlyn crying in front of Prithvi while revealing how she got a call from a stranger who revealed that he knows that she and Prithvi have been hiding Rishabh. While Sherlyn asks Prithvi to help, she gets shocked seeing Kritika behind her listening to their conversation. Even Prithvi gets shocked wondering whether Kritika heard their entire conversation or not. On the other hand, as Preeta informed Sherlyn to meet her in a hotel, she sneaks behind a car while waiting for her. Janki then arrives and points at Sherlyn's car revealing that Prithvi has accompanied her to the hotel, On seeing Prithvi with Sherlyn, Preeta gets shocked thinking about her plan.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Natasha gets kidnapped, she calls Karan for help to which the latter finds her and rescues her from the kidnapper. On the other hand, Preeta calls Sherlyn as Rocky by faking the voice and tells her that she knows she is hiding Rishabh's truth and adds that she also knows that Prithvi is framing Rishabh in a drug case. Meanwhile, the media tries to get information from the police about Karan and Natasha after which they learn that Natasha is his girlfriend. As the news spreads in the media, Rakhi worries about whether the rumours are true or not. As Karan and Natasha return home, Rakhi asks Karan whether he is planning to marry Natasha. Karan then assures her that he still loves Preeta and knows that she is here in the house to help them.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5